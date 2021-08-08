Former President Donald Trump had some words of encouragement for Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN), whose resolve against the so-called “infrastructure” bill stalled the package in the Senate.

“Congratulations to Senator Bill Hagerty in remaining true to ‘AMERICA FIRST!’” Trump said in part in a statement on Sunday.

Hagerty first delayed President Joe Biden’s infrastructure deal on Thursday in the Senate for a final vote over concerns the legislation would increase the federal deficit by $256 billion.

“I could not, in good conscience, allow that to happen at this hour,” Hagerty explained at the time. “Especially when the objective of the majority is to hurry up and pass this bill so that they can move quickly to their $3.5 trillion tax-and-spend spree designed to implement the Green New Deal and increase Americans’ dependence on the government, so I objected.”

Hagerty led the Republican Party opposition on Saturday when the Senate reconvened over the bill, otherwise known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Most of the Senate has wanted to advance the $1.2 trillion, 2,702-page mammoth legislation; however, Hagerty did not consent.

“I wasn’t elected by the people of Tennessee to be the most popular person in the Senate. I was elected to stand up for their interests,” Hagerty told the Washington Times’ Haris Alic. “I can’t in good conscience vote to accelerate a flawed bill that puts us another quarter of a trillion-plus in debt, especially when we haven’t had an opportunity to dig in and understand its substance or economic ramifications.”

Trump has previously slammed the “Trojan Horse” infrastructure bill, calling it a “gift to the Democrat Party, compliments of Mitch McConnell.” Before praising Sen. Hagerty on Sunday, he warned against passing legislation that will benefit the “Communist Democrat Party.”

“This is not an infrastructure bill, this is the beginning of the Green New Deal. The bill I proposed, which Mitch McConnell couldn’t do anything with, was pure infrastructure. I want what is best for America, not what’s best for the Communist Democrat Party,” Trump said.

“This will be a big victory for the Democrats and will be used against Republicans in the upcoming elections. Schumer is using the threat of ‘we can do it the hard way or do it the easy way’ and keeping people in town,” he continued. “McConnell never did that on a real infrastructure bill. Hopefully the House will be much stronger than the Senate.”

Hagerty wants the chamber to weigh the impact of the legislation rather than speed through it so lawmakers can start their August recess, Breitbart News previously reported.

The final vote could occur early next week.