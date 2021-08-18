Report: Biden Admin Will Withhold Funds from Nursing Homes if Staff Not Vaccinated

President Joe Biden’s administration will require staff of nursing homes to receive the coronavirus vaccine in order for such facilities to receive federal money for Medicare and Medicaid.

The Associated Press reports:

Biden will announce the move Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage vaccine holdouts to get shots. A senior administration official confirmed the announcement on condition of anonymity to preview the news before Biden’s remarks. The new mandate, in the form of a forthcoming regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as next month. Hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are not vaccinated, according to federal data, despite those facilities bearing the brunt of the early COVID-19 outbreak and their workers being among the first in the country to be eligible for shots.

The report comes after Biden announced millions of federal workers must receive a vaccine or undergo regular testing by the government for the illness.

“The pandemic we have now is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Biden stated during a recent visit to Pennsylvania, urging unvaccinated Americans to “please, please, please, please” get the jab.

“If those other 100 million people got vaccinated, we’d be in a very different world,” he added. “If you’re not vaccinated, you’re not nearly as smart as I thought you were.”

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.