Lee Zeldin: Biden Must ‘Be Removed’ to Prevent ‘Further Damage’

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who announced in April that he is running for governor of New York in 2022, reacted to the crisis in Afghanistan under President Joe Biden, saying he “should not remain in office.”

“President Biden should not remain in office,” Zeldin wrote in a tweet. “He and his team are just not up to the task at hand and greater and even more consequential challenges will now be ahead as a result.”

“He needs to be removed before further damage is done to American citizens and US national security,” Zeldin added.

President Biden is under fire for his handling of happenings in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country, leaving several thousand Americans stranded behind enemy lines.

On Wednesday, Biden claimed in an interview that no one was getting killed around the airport in Kabul, despite reports of 12 deaths in the area. In his interview with ABC News, Biden also contradicted statements he made in July when he deflected blame for the debacle in Afghanistan by saying chaos from the U.S. withdrawal was inevitable, as reported by Breitbart News.

