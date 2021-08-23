Retired four-star Air Force General Michael Hayden, former director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and National Security Agency (NSA), thinks it’s a “good idea” to deport unvaccinated Donald Trump supporters to Afghanistan.

On Sunday, Hayden responded to a tweet that suggested “the MAGA wearing unvaxxed” be sent to Afghanistan.

“Can we send the MAGA wearing unvaxxed to Afghanistan, no use sending that plane back empty?” said one Twitter user.

“Good idea,” Hayden responded.

Good idea https://t.co/pn6xcWTtc8 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 22, 2021

Prior to his call for mass deportation of Trump supporters, Hayden also retweeted an image comparing the Taliban in Afghanistan with Trump supporters in America – a talking point that the far-left, from Stephen Colbert to Joy Reid, have deployed since President Joe Biden’s disastrous pullout from the region.

Hayden served as director of the NSA from 2006 to 2009 under former President George W. Bush and is largely considered the architect behind the agency’s mass wiretapping program that has come under scrutiny from liberals and conservatives since President Trump took office.

Prior to the NSA, Hayden served as director of the CIA from 1999 to 2005.

During the 2016 election, Hayden told CNN that Trump was a “clear and present danger to the country” and that he feared for America’s future. “If he governs in any way close to the language that he has used in the campaign, I fear for our future,” said Hayden.