Far-Left Groups Use Wrong Picture of Democrat Congressman in Attack Ad

Far-left groups led by Justice Democrats committed to spending six figures on an attack ad aimed at nine Democrats that have threatened passage of the so-called infrastructure bill, while using the wrong Rep. Gonzalez.

The group has aimed its resources at holding accountable the Democrats who have forced infighting within the party for not going along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) plan. To do this, the group spent six figures on an ad buy, but the group used the wrong Congressman Gonzalez.

The group used the picture of Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a Republican from Ohio, instead of Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, a vulnerable Democrat from Texas.

NEW: Progressives (@WorkingFamilies, @IndivisibleTeam, @sunrisemvmt, and Organize For Justice) launch six figure ad-buy targeting nine obstructionist Democrats blocking Biden infrastructure deal pic.twitter.com/hV8TIiNlox — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) August 23, 2021

The ad said, “Joe Biden promised he would Build Back Better, and his infrastructure plan does exactly that. Fixing our roads and bridges, making historic investments in clean energy, investments, and broadband.”

“But these nine conservative Democrats are sabotaging Biden’s agenda because it would make billionaires and corporations pay their fair share,” the ad continued. “Tell Representative Gottheimer, stop obstructing President Biden and start working for the American people.”

The group led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) has tripled down in an op-ed that claimed Pelosi is holding the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill as “leverage” so that she can pass the Democrats’ pork-filled $3.5 trillion bill.

“We are firmly opposed to holding the president’s infrastructure legislation hostage to reconciliation, risking its passage and the bipartisan support behind it,” they wrote.

The group of nine Democrats holding Pelosi accountable would make the bill not pass. Due to Pelosi’s wafer-thin majority, she can not lose more than a few votes to pass.

The group has since corrected the mistake.

We’ve corrected the ads and @MoveOn has now joined the campaign! pic.twitter.com/10saY6OOAv — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) August 23, 2021

