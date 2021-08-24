Poll: 43 Percent Support Matt Mowers in Crowded NH Primary Race

A poll Monday found 43 percent of Republican respondents support Republican Matt Mowers for New Hampshire’s first congressional district in a crowded GOP primary race, according to New Hampshire Journal polling.

Though Mowers has not officially joined the race, he holds a sizable lead:

Matt Mowers – 43 percent

Karoline Leavitt – 7 percent

Julian Acciard – 2.5 percent

Gilead Towne – 1.6 percent

Tim Baxter – 3.7 percent

Unsure – 37.1 percent

Mowers told Breitbart News Tuesday, “I have been humbled by the outpouring of support and encouragement I have received from my friends and neighbors in New Hampshire. I look forward to making a final decision with my family soon.”

“I look forward to making a final decision with my family soon,” he said before noting, “It’s clear that Granite Staters are souring on the Biden-Pappas ‘America Last’ style of leadership that has led to the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, open borders, and skyrocketing inflation hurting middle class families.”

The polling also revealed 64.5 percent of Republicans in the district want Trump to run again, opposed to 21.9 percent.

Moreover, the three top issues for respondents in the survey were border security (30 percent), government debt and spending (20.2 percent), and protecting the second amendment (17.1 percent).

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s approval rating in New Hampshire has plummeted in just one month, with only 44 of Granite Staters approving of Biden’s performance. Biden’s disapproval rating has shot up five points to 54 percent.

The New Hampshire Journal poll was conducted by Praecones Analytica, which surveyed 792 New Hampshire GOP primary voters between August 13-20, 2021. The margin of error is 3.5 percent.

