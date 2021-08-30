Larry Elder, talk radio host and Republican candidate for governor of California in the state’s special election, released Spanish campaign advertisements on Saturday — a gracious nod to Latino voters who could play a key role in ousting current Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA).

Elder speaks in Spanish:

Governor Gavin Newsom closed public schools for our children while his children went to in-person classes at a private school. Also, he closed independent restaurants while he dined in the most luxurious restaurant, where they charge $12,000 for wine! This election is not about Democrats or Republicans. It’s about Newsom.

Gloria Romero, who was a former Democratic majority leader of the California State Senate from 2005 until 2008, also went to bat for Elder in another campaign video released in Spanish.

Romero says, echoing Elder’s jab at Newsom’s draconian mandates:

Education is so important, but Gavin Newsom closed the schools for our children while his children went to in-person classes at a private school. He also closed our churches. Yes, I am a Democrat, but the call for Gavin Newsom to retire is not about a political party. It’s about Newsom. I support Larry Elder for governor.

While Latino voters in California voted for Newsom 2-to-1 in 2018, the governor has lost a lot of support from Hispanics in more recent polls. In May, a Public Policy Institute of California survey found that 33 percent of likely Latino voters were in favor of replacing Newsom. In July, the figure grew to 40 percent in a Berkeley IGS Poll. In August, yet again, the numbers of likely voters in favor of ousting Newsom swelled to 54 percent, according to an Emerson College/Nexstar poll. Latinos were the only ethnic group in favor of the recall.

Newsom has been trying to boost support and instill fear about what a conservative-led California would look like as the September 14 recall election draws closer. According to the Los Angeles Times, Newsom has been participating in photo ops and rallies with Latino Democratic leaders to “save his political nalga.” He even attended a meet-and-greet at a Mexican restaurant.

Elder told Breitbart News exclusively on Friday that poor quality public education, rising rates of crime, and skyrocketing costs of living are the three primary reasons black and Hispanic voters in California want to remove Newsom.

“Eighty percent of the kids educated in government schools in California are black and brown,” he remarked. “The lion’s share of them are Hispanics, and they are getting a lousy education and they know it. The worst teachers, worst principals, the worst bureaucrats.”

When talking about crime, Elder noted that “rising crime will disproportionately hurt black and brown people, the very people the left claim to care about.” He further criticized California’s housing market, in which he said the median price of a home is “150 percent above the national average.”

“For all those reasons, Hispanic voters have had it,” he added. “The lion’s share of them — I think almost 70 percent — voted for Gavin Newsom just two years earlier. Now, the majority want him out.”