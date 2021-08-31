Bloomberg: Afghans with ‘Security Concerns’ May Be Resettled in U.S.

Afghans flagged with “ongoing security concerns” may still be resettled across the United States with some monitoring by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), according to Bloomberg.

As part of President Joe Biden’s massive resettlement operation — where tens of thousands, and potentially hundreds of thousands, of Afghans are being resettled across the U.S. — Bloomberg reports that it is a possibility that Afghans with “ongoing security concerns” may be resettled in the nation whom the FBI would then have to monitor.

Bloomberg reports:

In the U.S., the State Department, DHS and the FBI are leading the screening process. If there are ongoing security concerns with any refugees who are eventually resettled inside the U.S., the Federal Bureau of Investigation or state and local law enforcement agencies might have to take steps to keep tabs on them, such as doing occasional interviews. [Emphasis added] “The FBI supports the U.S. government’s interagency efforts on immigration and refugee admittance by serving as one of the agencies that reviews information associated with refugee and immigrant applicants in order to identify potential national security and public safety concerns,” the FBI said in a statement. [Emphasis added]

In addition, the State Department has yet to disclose the exact vetting procedures for Afghans that do not qualify for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs), which is the overwhelming majority.

On Tuesday, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) sent a letter to top Biden administration officials asking them to disclose the number of Afghans who sought entry to the U.S. but ended up being on the government’s “No Fly List.”

The United Kingdom (UK) has already warned that Afghans are arriving who have forged paperwork. In the U.S., the Washington Post reported that the Biden administration has brought Afghans to the U.S. who were later “flagged for security concerns.”

Likewise, administration officials told CNN that Afghans are arriving in the U.S. who do not have any “documents whatsoever.”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has said he does not know the number of Afghans who have sought resettlement in the U.S. but subsequently were found to have been on terrorist watch lists.

Though Biden has touted that Afghans are being screened at U.S. Military bases abroad, he has ignored that they are also being flown to the U.S. before having completed their visa processing. Specifically, Afghans are being sent to Fort Bliss in Texas, Fort Lee in Virginia, Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, and Fort Dix in New Jersey, to continue their processing.

