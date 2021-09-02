A recent poll reveals New Jersey’s Gov. Phil Murphy (D) is in a dead heat with Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli, according to Fabrizio, Lee & Associates.

Only separated by three points (45-48 percent), Murphy leads Ciattarelli with 12 percent of Democrats in New Jersey breaking for the Republican. The poll’s margin of error is four percent.

When respondents were asked if they would vote to reelect Murphy, only 46 percent said they would and 45 percent said they would vote for a different candidate. Eight percent of black individuals indicated they would “definitely vote against Phil Murphy as Governor regardless of who runs against him.”

Fourteen percent would “probably vote to re-elect Phil Murphy as Governor, but it depends on who runs against him.”

Overall, Murphy has a 46-52 percent approval rating in the state. But 54 to 35 percent believe New Jersey is headed in the wrong direction.

What is most striking about Murphy’s polling numbers is that New Jersey is not a swing state, leaning heavenly Democrat for decades. But considering how Democrats are faring from coast to coast in battleground states, Murphy’s polling seems to be following the general, unhappy mood of Americans across the nation due to President Biden’s current performance.

Breitbart News reported Wednesday that Biden’s approval numbers seem to be dragging down 25 out of 27 seats in 18 battleground states. Additionally, in 12 out of 13 races where Republicans currently occupy the seat, Biden has a negative approval rating. In seats currently held by a Democrat, 13 out of 14 seats face Biden’s underwater approval rating.