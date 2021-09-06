Poll: Biden’s Coronavirus Approval Rating Continues to Sink

President Joe Biden’s approval rating on his handling of the Chinese coronavirus is cratering, a recent ABC News/Washington Post survey found.

The survey, produced by Langer Research Associates, found Biden’s approval rating for his handling of the Chinese coronavirus dropping dramatically over the last few months, cratering from 64 percent approval in April to 52 percent in September — a double-digit drop over the summer. His disapproval on the issue has also risen by double digits over the same time period, jumping from 31 percent to 41 percent.

Their survey also noted, “Biden’s overall approval rating is just 44 percent, pulled down by criticism of his handling of the Afghanistan pullout.”

The news comes months after the Biden administration presented vaccines as the avenue to reach a place of prepandemic normalcy. Yet, some states and localities still reimplemented stringent measures, such as universal masking, even for the vaccinated.

Biden’s administration, however, is now seemingly moving the goalposts, admitting they are looking for what Politico described as a “manageable middle” in the pandemic.

“It is really important that we convey that success does not equal no cases,” Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told Politico. “Success looks like very few people in the hospital and very few dying.”

“This is obviously a very difficult part of the pandemic,” Murthy added.

As Biden’s job approval rating on the coronavirus sinks, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who advises the president, has suggested vaccine mandates could provide “some good control” of the virus.

“What I think is going to be equally as impactful would be that there are going to be organizations and enterprises and companies – whoever – are going to feel much more empowered now to mandate vaccines,” Fauci said of FDA approval of the vaccines.

“The Pentagon, colleges, universities and even major organizations of places of employment, large corporations may say, this is it,” Fauci said. “If you want to work for us, you’ve got to be vaccinated.”

“So I think you’re going to see a lot more mandates and hopefully a combination of people who, on their own, decide because of this stamp of approval that they want to get vaccinated, combined with the mandates that we may be able to make a big dent in that 90 million people or so who are eligible but not vaccinated,” he added.

The survey, taken August 29- September 1, 2021, among 1,006 adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percent.