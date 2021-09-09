Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Thursday blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci, asserting that he lied under oath to protect the Chinese Communist Regime.

“Fauci was well aware the Wuhan lab was being funded by American taxpayers, but he chose to lie under oath and protect the Chinese Communist regime,” the Tennessee senator, one of the most vocal critics of Fauci, said on Thursday:

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) made a similar statement this week following reports revealing that the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) issued a “bat coronavirus grant” of $3.1 million to the group EcoHealth Alliance. A sizeable portion of that went to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The documents obtained by the Intercept, which contains over 900 pages of material, details the work of the group called EcoHealth Alliance and a grant they received titled “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence.” According to The Intercept, the documents “raise additional questions about the theory that the pandemic may have begun in a lab accident, an idea that Daszak has aggressively dismissed.” One of the key details reveals that the $3.1 million bat coronavirus grant given to EcoHealth Alliance included “$599,000 that the Wuhan Institute of Virology used in part to identify and alter bat coronaviruses likely to infect humans.”

“Surprise surprise – Fauci lied again,” Paul said. “And I was right about his agency funding novel Coronavirus research at Wuhan”:

Fauci, however, has remained obstinate, contending that the U.S. has never funded gain-of-function research, effectively denying his own definition of the practice during a tense exchange with Paul during a hearing over the summer.

Sen. Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly,” Fauci said. “And I want to say that officially. You do not know what you are talking about.”

“This is your definition that you guys wrote. It says that scientific research that increases the transmissibility among animals is gain-of-function. They took animal viruses that only occur in animals and they increase their transmissibility to humans. How you can say that is not gain-of-function?” Paul asked, concluding that Fauci was “dancing around this” because he was “trying to obscure responsibility for four million people dying around the world from a pandemic.”