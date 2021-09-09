Republicans on Thursday celebrated defeating President Joe Biden’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) nominee David Chipman.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted Breitbart News’ article in celebration, asserting Republicans will also “defeat all of Biden’s attempts to restrict our Second Amendment rights!”:

We defeated this anti-2A gun grabber and we'll defeat all of Biden's attempts to restrict our Second Amendment rights! Report: Joe Biden to Withdraw David Chipman Nominationhttps://t.co/ndlfh5MLKG — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 9, 2021

“David Chipman is an unhinged gun-grabber. His defeat is a win for the Constitution—and a crushing loss for Joe Biden,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) tweeted:

David Chipman is an unhinged gun-grabber. His defeat is a win for the Constitution—and a crushing loss for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/SlkpeGerGu — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 9, 2021

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) tweeted Biden never should have nominated Chipman. “Good News. He NEVER should have been nominated,” he said:

Good News. He NEVER should have been nominated. “The White House is planning to withdraw David Chipman’s nomination to run the ATF this week amid bipartisan pushback over his gun control advocacy, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.”https://t.co/bNXcnPWzUm — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 9, 2021

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reacted by taking credit for Chipman’s failure while suggesting Chipman was a “terrible nomination.”

“Glad to hear reports the White House is taking my advice and pulling the terrible nomination of David Chipman,” McConnell said. “Absurd that a vocal opponent of Americans’ constitutional rights was ever picked to run ATF. This is a win for the Second Amendment and law-abiding American citizens.”:

Glad to hear reports the White House is taking my advice and pulling the terrible nomination of David Chipman. Absurd that a vocal opponent of Americans' constitutional rights was ever picked to run ATF. This is a win for the Second Amendment and law-abiding American citizens. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) September 9, 2021

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) tweeted resending the nomination is a “victory” for “law-abiding citizens who made their voice heard.”

“David Chipman would have used ATF to chip away at our right to defend ourselves and our families,” Braun said. “I was proud to stand up against his nomination, and President Biden backing down on his nomination is a victory for our 2nd Amdnt and law-abiding citizens who made their voice heard.”:

David Chipman would have used ATF to chip away at our right to defend ourselves and our families. I was proud to stand up against his nomination, and President Biden backing down on his nomination is a victory for our 2nd Amdnt and law-abiding citizens who made their voice heard. — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) September 9, 2021

“Good news for the Constitution and my fellow #2A supporters. The White House is withdrawing the nomination of David Chipman. It’s abundantly clear he is not fit to lead the men and women of the ATF,” Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI) said:

Good news for the Constitution and my fellow #2A supporters. The White House is withdrawing the nomination of David Chipman. It’s abundantly clear he is not fit to lead the men and women of the ATF. https://t.co/AUXrzCAwA6 — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) September 9, 2021

The National Rifle Association (NRA) tweeted that the win is “huge” for the protection of the Second Amendment.

“White House to withdraw nomination of David Chipman to head ATF in face of bipartisan pushback over his gun-control advocacy If verified, this would be a HUGE victory for NRA members and gun owners,” the NRA said:

🚨BREAKING NEWS: White House to withdraw nomination of David Chipman to head ATF in face of bipartisan pushback over his gun-control advocacy If verified, this would be a HUGE victory for NRA members and gun owners. Stay tuned. https://t.co/BWEnAbvila — NRA (@NRA) September 9, 2021

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) was happy with Chipman’s demise, encouraging his party to continue the fight against Biden’s radical agenda.

“Radical anti-gun nominee for the ATF David Chipman has been stopped. This is why we fight!” he tweeted:

🚨🚨 Radical anti-gun nominee for the ATF David Chipman has been stopped. This is why we fight!https://t.co/ui19JBpVd8 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) September 9, 2021

NewsBusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck said Chipman was not just removed for what the Washington Post claimed was the reason for his nomination defeat. “And sorry, Washington Post, but it wasn’t just his ‘gun-control advocacy’ that people had issues with,” he tweeted:

#BREAKING: White House withdraws the nomination of David Chipman to head the ATF!! And sorry, Washington Post, but it wasn't just his "gun-control advocacy" that people had issues with. pic.twitter.com/wFZ4lcOnDk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 9, 2021

Former National Republican Senatorial Committee staff member Matt Whitlock tweeted Chipman “was a terrible nominee and never should have been considered.”:

🚨 HUGE — White House to withdraw nomination of David Chipman to head ATF. He was a terrible nominee and never should have been considered. https://t.co/HvJaiaaOT2 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 9, 2021

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) said the win was “huge” for the protection of the Second Amendment. “This is a huge win for every American who loves the Second Amendment,” he said:

This is a huge win for every American who loves the Second Amendment. https://t.co/uoZoU6WfUm — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) September 9, 2021

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø