Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R) on Friday vowed to take action against President Biden’s “unprecedented power grab” following his announcement of sweeping vaccine mandates.

“@JoeBiden does not have the legal authority to force vaccines on millions of Americans,” Moody said Friday, deeming his proposal “outrageous and awful.”

“I will be closely watching these developments and taking any and all action within the authority of my office to stop this unprecedented power grab,” she warned:

.@JoeBiden does not have the legal authority to force vaccines on millions of Americans. His proposal is outrageous and unlawful. I will be closely watching these developments and taking any and all action within the authority of my office to stop this unprecedented power grab. — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) September 10, 2021

Moody’s warning followed President Biden’s Thursday speech, in which he announced sweeping mandates for federal workers, federal contractors, certain healthcare workers, and businesses with over 100 employees.

“This is not about freedom or personal choice,” Biden said. “It’s about protecting yourself and those around you — the people you work with, the people you care about, the people you love.”

“My job as president is to protect all Americans,” he said, announcing the Department of Labor developing an emergency rule to “require all employers with 100 or more employees that together employ over 80 million workers to ensure their work forces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week.”

“Some of the biggest companies are already requiring this: United Airlines, Disney, Tyson Foods and even Fox News. The bottom line: We’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers,” he said.

“We’re going to reduce the spread of Covid-19 by increasing the share of the work force that is vaccinated in businesses all across America,” the president warned before scolding unvaccinated Americans, warning that “patience is wearing thin.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) reacted to the rumblings of Biden’s mandates on Thursday and warned that such policies will further alienate the unvaccinated.

“I don’t think it actually helps to get more people to ultimately do it, but I do not believe that people should lose their jobs over this issue, and we will fight that,” he promised.