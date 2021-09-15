Half of U.S. likely voters do not believe those who have natural immunity to the coronavirus should be forced to get vaccinated, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Wednesday found.

The survey asked respondents how they felt about forcing those who have contacted and recovered from the coronavirus to get a vaccine for the virus anyway.

Half said no, they should not be forced, while 39 percent said yes and 11 percent said they were unsure. Republicans and independents are far more likely to make an exception for those with natural immunity, as 71 percent said they should not be forced to get the jab and 52 percent of independents agree. However, 61 percent of Democrats believe those with natural immunity should be forced to get the shot anyway.

Majority Support Biden's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Policy, And Believe Those Who Have Natural Immunity Should Not Be Required To Get The Vaccine

The survey also asked respondents if they agree with Biden’s executive order requiring private companies with 100 or more employees to either ensure their employees are vaccinated or produce weekly test results. Overall, 52 percent said they support it, compared to 48 percent who oppose. Of those, 38 percent “strongly” support Biden’s move, while 40 percent “strongly” oppose. Notably, a majority of Republicans and independents oppose the order, 71 percent and 57 percent, respectively.

The survey, taken September 13-14, 2021, among 1,000 U.S. likely voters, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent and comes as Biden’s approval rating continues to crater. Rasmussen’s daily tracker showed Biden’s approval under water yet again on Wednesday, as 44 percent approve and 55 percent disapprove.

Similarly, a Quinnipiac poll released this week showed the 78-year-old president’s overall job approval rating in the negatives as well, with 42 percent approving and 50 percent disapproving. Most significantly, perhaps, is Biden’s approval rating on the coronavirus dipping under water, showing 48 percent approving and 49 percent disapproving — a stark shift from the double digit approval he saw last month, 53 percent to 40 percent.