Dr. Anthony Fauci spent more than a year giving empty promises to Americans that the federal government would not impose a Chinese coronavirus vaccine mandate, but President Joe Biden did just that.

In early September, Biden announced that the Department of Labor will require all businesses with 100 or more workers to mandate that their employees get vaccinated against the Chinese coronavirus or undergo coronavirus tests at least once a week. But before his massively unpopular directive, Fauci repeatedly made appearances on television assuaging Americans’ fears about “unenforceable” and “not appropriate” federal vaccine mandates.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Thursday released a damning recap of at least 13 times Fauci spoke against federal vaccine mandates. The video shows a stark contrast between his past and present rhetoric.

“Fauci said at least 13 TIMES he OPPOSED vaccine mandates like the one Biden just enacted. Biden and his entire administration lied,” RNC Research said in a tweet:

“There’s no secret that I feel we should not have central mandates from the federal government,” Fauci said.

“I don’t see it on a national level, merely because of all the situations you have upon — encroaching upon a person’s freedom to make their own choice,” he said another time.

“But we don’t want to be mandating from the federal government to the general population. It would be unenforceable and not appropriate. Definitely not. You don’t want to mandate and try and force anyone to take a vaccine. We’ve never done that,” he said.

In a statement to Fox News on Thursday, the RNC said it wanted to expose the repeated lies from the Biden administration.

“Joe Biden and his entire administration repeatedly promised there would be no vaccine mandate. They lied – and the RNC is holding them accountable,” RNC rapid response director Tommy Pigott said.

Despite previous condemnation of government overreach, Fauci told CNN talking heads in September that Biden was “being somewhat moderate” by going forward with vaccine mandates. Fauci also defended Biden’s mandate during an interview on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, saying the president is “clearly frustrated” with the numbers of unvaccinated Americans.

Overall, most voters are not supportive of Biden’s mandate. According to a Trafalgar poll, 58.6 percent of “voters do not believe President Biden has the constitutional authority to force private businesses to require vaccine mandates for employees[.]” A clear majority of 56.1 percent also “support the efforts of state governors to oppose Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate on private businesses.”