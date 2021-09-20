54 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Fifty-four people were shot, nine of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports six of the nine shooting fatalities occurred during a four-hour time-frame Saturday morning.

A 29-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday morning at 12:15 a.m. The shooting occurred “in the 1900-block of South Saint Louis Avenue,” leaving the 34-year-old dead at the scene and the 29-year-old fatally wounded.

The 29-year-old died at the hospital.

At 12:5o a.m. police discovered 31-year-old Marwin Sanders-Price unresponsive “in the 200-block of East 121st Place.” He had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot “in the 3100 block of West Arthington Street” about 2:40 a.m. He was in an argument with a woman when someone walked up and opened fire, striking him multiple times.

A 33-year-old man standing by his vehicle “in the 800-block of North Orleans Street” was shot and killed in a drive-by incident about 3:50 a.m. At about the same time, a 27-year-old tow truck driver was shot and killed while trying to provide service “in the first block of West 57th Street.”

Breitbart News noted 60 were shot last weekend in the city, with over 3,100 people shot in the city between January 1, 2021, and September 7, 2021.

At least another 56 were shot through Thursday of last week.

