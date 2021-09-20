Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers will be required to show proof of Chinese coronavirus vaccination or a negative test to be eligible to work overtime at major sporting and entertainment events.

The Los Angeles Times reported that department officials on Friday announced LAPD officers will be forbidden to work overtime at or off-duty security at venues unless the officer is vaccinated, or a negative test if the venue allows it.

The announcement came after AEG implemented policies and the policies put in place from the county at events with more than 10,000 people. AEG is the company that staffs venues in L.A. such as L.A. Live and Staples Center, Microsoft Theater, and the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The Times added:

The restrictions will put additional pressure on LAPD officers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and comes amid mounting frustration that the department’s rate of vaccination lags far behind the general public, raising concerns about the risk to community members who interact with officers. […] The memo also noted that an L.A. County rule that takes effect Oct. 1 mandates that anyone attending or working at a so-called “mega event,” which has 10,000 or more people, must be fully vaccinated. Venues subject to that narrower vaccine requirement included the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Dodgers Stadium and Banc of California Stadium.

Last week, the Times noted that over half (54 percent) of the roughly 13,000 employees have already received one of the Chinese coronavirus vaccines. Additionally, there are over 2,600 employees of the police department who “have indicated that they plan to pursue religious exemptions, while more than 360 plan to seek an exclusion from the vaccine for medical reasons.”

Cmdr. T. Scott Harrelson, regarding the memorandum that went out to offices, told the Times that “those who cannot provide proof of vaccination, nor a negative test within 48 hours, would not be permitted to work or entitled to payment for overtime.”

Harrelson added that the update in policy is from is due to the vaccine protocols that will take effect at venues in the city that AEG operates.

The Times mentioned that the LAPD would not provide the tests for officers trying to work overtime. “The employee will be responsible for obtaining a Covid test on their own for this purpose,” the memo noted.

