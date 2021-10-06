Joe Biden Threatens Change of Senate Filibuster Rules in Debt Standoff

President Joe Biden floated the proposal Tuesday of getting rid of the filibuster rules in the Senate to raise the debt limit.

“Oh, I think that’s a real possibility,” Biden replied when asked by reporters if he would consider the idea to prevent the country from defaulting on the nation’s debt.

The president commented shortly as he returned to the White House from Michigan, where he campaigned for his multitrillion-dollar entitlement spending agenda.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans oppose raising the debt ceiling, demanding that Democrats raise the debt limit by themselves using budget reconciliation.

But some Democrats would like to see a simpler solution, ending the filibuster rules to pass it in the Senate with a simple majority and without the complications of budget reconciliation.

The filibuster rules in the Senate, requiring a 60 vote majority to advance legislation, have frustrated Biden and Democrats from moving forward on issues critical to their base — nationalizing voting rights laws, gun control, amnesty for illegal immigrants, and even Biden’s entitlement spending agenda.

Biden’s threat to end the filibuster rule, however, requires support of all 50 Democrat senators currently in office.

Both Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have stated their commitment to preserving the filibuster, frustrating leftist activists.

Senate Democrats have until October 18 to raise the debt limit, but they continue pressuring Republicans to drop their unified opposition.

“If Republicans would just get out of the damn way, we could get this all done,” Schumer said on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

McConnell insists that Schumer and his 50-seat majority act on their own.

“They’ve had plenty of time to execute the debt ceiling increase and have chosen not to do it,” he said.

Biden indicated Tuesday that he believed Republicans would change their minds and support raising the debt ceiling before the deadline.

“I don’t think they’re going to end up being that irresponsible,” he said. “I can’t believe it.”