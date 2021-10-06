House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told reporters that the United States Chamber of Commerce would effectively have zero influence over the House Republicans when they are in the House majority.

“I didn’t even know the Chamber was around anymore,” McCarthy told Punchbowl News reporters when he was asked about his thoughts are on on the Chamber, considering the Chamber has had “warm relations with House Republicans for decades.”

McCarthy essentially said they will have zero influence over the House Republicans if the party takes control of the House by saying they would be involved “As much as they are now” when talking about how much influence they have.

This comes after the Republican leader booted Chamber officials from their political strategy phone calls when talking about President Joe Biden and the Democrat’s radical $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, the same spending package that leftists are attempting to jam radical campaign promising in.

McCarthy, last week, told the media he did not know if “the Chamber’s an ally when they endorsed all the Democrats in the last election.”

The Chamber continues pushing for infrastructure passage in the House as the stalemate continues, between the radical left-wing of the Democrats led by the chair of the far-left Congressional Progressive Caucus, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and the “moderate” wing led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ).

Punchbowl noted, “Axios reported that the Chamber was backing away from its support for the bipartisan infrastructure bill because it was linked to the Democrats’ massive, multi-trillion dollar reconciliation package. Then they kind of backed away from that.”

The report added that “the House Republican leader basically has no interest in dealing with the Chamber. That is quite the statement from the man who could be the next speaker.”

Follow Jacob Bliss on Twitter @jacobmbliss.