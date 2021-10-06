A 40-year-old male is hospitalized after allegedly throwing bricks through windows and threatening an armed homeowner Monday night in Wichita, Kansas.

KWCH reports that the incident occurred about 7 p.m., and the suspect allegedly started by pounding on a door at a neighbor’s house.

The suspect then focused on a second home, where the armed homeowner called the police and asked them to come quickly because he did not want to have to shoot the man. But the suspect allegedly kept attacking.

The homeowner said, “[He] threw 2 bricks through my window and tried to crawl through in my window and told me he was going to kill me and kinds of other things. So, unfortunately, I had to shoot him.”

The Wichita Eagle notes that the alleged intruder was in critical condition after being shot.

