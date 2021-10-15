PHOTOS: ‘Biden’s Boat Parade’ in Cargo Ship Jam off California Coast

President Joe Biden finally has his answer to the boat parades that President Donald Trump’s supporters staged throughout the 2020 election: his own “parade” of dozens of cargo ships, waiting to dock at clogged Long Beach and Los Angeles ports.

Biden finally got his procession of boats. pic.twitter.com/g2pH5e1qnL — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) October 15, 2021

The cargo crisis has been going on for months. In July, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg held a roundtable on the issue, but the traffic jam grew worse. On Thursday, it was revealed that he had been on paid parental leave since mid-August.

Meanwhile, the number of ships hovering offshore in Southern California has only grown.

Some have blamed the traffic jam for a recent oil spill off the coast of Orange County, which may have been caused by a ship’s anchor dragging a pipeline.

The cargo crisis has also been associated with empty shelves and higher inflation.

This week, Biden announced that an agreement had been reached with the labor unions that represent dock workers to move the ports to 24/7 capacity in an attempt to alleviate the backlog. There are also shortages of trucking and warehouses.

