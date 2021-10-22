White House: Joe Biden Does Not Need to Visit Southern Border

The White House argued Friday that Joe Biden did not need to visit the Southern border to address the ongoing migration crisis.

“He does not need a visit to the border to know what a mess was left by the last administration,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during the daily briefing.

Psaki responded to Biden’s claim during a CNN town hall on Thursday that he had visited the border during his political career but suggested he did not have the time as president to do so.

He said:

I’ve been there before, and I haven’t — I mean, I know it well. I guess I should go down. But the — but the whole point of it is: I haven’t had a whole hell of lot of time to get down. … But I plan on — now, my wife, Jill, has been down.

Psaki argued Biden has visited Mexico ten times during his lengthy political career and was well aware of the issues at the border.

She also claimed there was “reporting” that Biden visited the border in 2008, despite zero evidence that he has ever been there.

“There’s been reporting that he did drive through the border when he was on the campaign trail in 2008,” Psaki said.

An NBC reporter noted that Biden came close to the border during a campaign trip to New Mexico but never made a border related stop.