President Joe Biden claimed progress on stalled negotiations in Congress for his “Build Back Better” social entitlement agenda, but left the White House for a trip to Europe with no deal.

The president announced details of a less expensive $1.75 trillion bill that would raise taxes and enforcement procedures for “up to a total of” nearly $2 trillion.

“These plans are fiscally responsible. They are fully paid for. They don’t add a single penny to the deficit” Biden said about his new proposed spending framework.

As reported by Breitbart News, the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate already adds to the deficit and Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better framework is not yet a bill that can be scored.

Biden tried to signal progress on his agenda, after meeting with Democrats on Capitol Hill Thursday morning, even though it is clear he is not even close to reaching a deal.

Senate moderates Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have not signed onto the bill and House leftists continue refusing to pass the infrastructure bill without a social entitlement bill on the table.

Leftists are disappointed by Biden’s reduced spending proposal, leaving out key measures they wanted to see in the legislation.

In his speech, Biden tried to dilute the different factions in the Democrat party, arguing his policies were good for everyone.

“These are not about left versus right or moderate versus progressive or anything else that pits Americans against one another,” he said, calling his proposals “about competitiveness versus complacency.”

Biden’s revised proposal dropped plans for free community college, paid family leave, Medicare dental and vision benefits, and the ability for Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

But Biden tried to sell his recycled agenda as a win for the Democrat party.

“This is a fundamental game changer for families. And for our economy,” he said at the White House.

The president did not take questions as he left the White House, telling reporters he would see them in Rome and Scotland, as he prepares to attend the G-20 summit and a global warming summit.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to hold a vote on the infrastructure bill on Thursday afternoon, in the hopes that she can find enough votes to get it passed.

“When the President gets off that plane we want him to have a vote of confidence from this Congress. … In order for us to have success, we must succeed today,” Pelosi said during the meeting with Democrats.