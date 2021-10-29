Texas officials are using shipping containers to prevent illegal migrants from crossing its border, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) recently told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson.

When asked what his state was doing to secure its border with Mexico, Abbott said there were 6,500 National Guard and Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers on the border.

“And as we’re talking right now, they are identifying locations on the border where they are laying down razor wire to secure all the possible crossings that these caravans may be coming to,” he continued:

And in addition to that beginning today, we begin dropping these large containers that you see on 18-wheelers, that y’all see on these ships that are going across the ocean. We’re dropping them down on locations that could be crossings that would be used by these caravans to serve as a blockade to prevent them from coming across the border. And then on top of that, if they do come across the border, the National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety, they are authorized to arrest any of these people who make it through out blockade efforts and put them in jail for violating a crime of criminal trespass in the state of Texas.

Abbott also explained Texas was building its own border wall, and the process had already started.

“We’re in the process of getting bids on it. And I’m told to expect part of the Texas wall to be completed before the end of this calendar year,” he noted.

Members of the Texas State Guard are on the ground constructing strategic barriers along the border in support of #OperationLoneStar. Texas is also building a border wall to halt the influx of illegal immigrants & deadly drugs coming into our state. pic.twitter.com/KXtR0paPal — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 21, 2021

Meanwhile, more migrants illegally coming over the border from Mexico into Texas are being incarcerated due to the state’s “Catch and Jail” plan.

“They are being arrested by the thousands under ‘Operation Lone Star’ put in place by Governor Greg Abbott earlier this year,” Breitbart News reported Wednesday:

As of October 14, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested 7,744 migrants on criminal charges, according to the October 21 report from DPS officials. The arrests include 1,300 for criminal trespassing and 6,339 on felony charges. Additionally, troopers apprehended a total of 73,031 migrants, including referrals to Border Patrol. Troopers also engaged in 822 vehicle pursuits.

In a social media post on Monday, Abbott said, “The Biden Administration is AWOL at the southern border”:

The Biden Administration is AWOL at the southern border. Texas has thousands of National Guard & @TxDPS officers, including Texas Rangers, deployed to secure the border. The Lone Star State stopped the surge of illegal immigrants in Del Rio & we're prepared to do it again. pic.twitter.com/zmrHJ8HNIO — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 25, 2021

“The Lone Star State stopped the surge of illegal immigrants in Del Rio & we’re prepared to do it again,” he concluded.