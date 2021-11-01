Gun Dealer Sells ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Parts and Ammo

Palmetto State Armory, a South Carolina gun store, is marketing gun parts and ammo using the famous anti-Biden phrase “Let’s Go Brandon.”

The South Carolina company sells an AR-15 part that they call the “LETSGO-15 Stripped Lower Receiver.” According to the product description, the fire selector on the weapon has three options: “‘F@CK!’ (Safe), ‘JOE!’ (Fire), ‘BIDEN!’ (Full-Auto).” Additionally, the serial number range will read “BRANDON 0000.”

NBC reporter Ken Dilanian said that the U.S. Secret Service declined to comment about the LETSGO-15 stripped lower receiver.

I called the Secret Service about this. They had no comment. https://t.co/CmcATXY5DV pic.twitter.com/vD7dblz9JG — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 1, 2021

The phrase “Let’s go Brandon” is a clean way of saying “f*ck Joe Biden,” and it’s taken social media by storm over the past month. It began during a NASCAR race when driver Brandon Brown was interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter who misconstrued what the crowd behind Brandon was chanting. The reporter suggested the crowd was chanting “Let’s go, Brandon,” despite them chanting “f*ck Joe Biden.”

NBC reporter attempts desperate damage control as crowd chants “F Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/1iYZel4zFT — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 3, 2021

Even Republican politicians have supported the phrase. For example, Rep. Bill Posey ended a speech on the House floor with the words, Rep. Jeff Duncan wore a face mask donning the words, and Sen. Ted Cruz was pictured with a “Lets Go Brandon” sign while at a World Series game.

The saying left an impact on the entertainment industry as well. Conservative rapper Bryson Gray’s song titled “Let’s Go Brandon” replaced pop star Adele’s song for number one on the iTunes charts. Tracks with the same title by artists Loza Alexander and Topher also reached the top 5 iTunes chart.