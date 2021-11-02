Democrats Outraged Glenn Youngkin Defeats McAuliffe: ‘B*llshit CRT Narrative Unchecked’

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 01: Supporters cheer as Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin walks onstage at a campaign rally at the Loudon County Fairground on November 01, 2021 in Leesburg, Virginia. The Virginia gubernatorial election, pitting Youngkin against Democratic candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, is tomorrow. (Photo by …
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Democrats were outraged Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin defeated candidate Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial election Tuesday.

Scott Nevins tweeted that he thought Virginians “knew better” than to vote for a Republican using a “racist dog whistle” of “Critical Race Theory.”

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes blamed the “right wing media” for Democrats’ loss, along with a “unified” Democrat government.

BrooklynDad_Defiant! tweeted the establishment media is to blame for pushing Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the state. “I’d like to extend the highest of middle fingers to the media for allowing Glenn Youngkin’s campaign to push the bullshit CRT narrative unchecked by any,” he tweeted.

Oliver Willis suggested he is unsure why Youngkin won, considering Republicans are “inspecting children’s genitals supporting an insurrection trying to control women’s bodies trying to cancel mlk.”

Caleb Smith tweeted a video from Vice President Kamala Harris admitting Youngkin’s victory will predict the 2022 midterms and 2024 general election:

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace blamed CRT for the loss, which she says “isn’t real”:

Before all the results were counted, polls indicated Youngkin would barely defeat McAulife. FiveThirtyEight’s polling average on Monday marked Youngkin one point better than McAulife.

The Trafalgar Group polling on Monday marked Youngkin at 49.4 percent and McAuliffe 47.1 percent. On October 28, Fox News polling revealed Youngkin had a one point advantage (48 percent to 47 percent).

