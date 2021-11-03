Poll: Republicans Lead Democrats in Generic Congressional Race

Roughly a year out from midterms, a generic Republican would beat a generic Democrat on the ballot, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released to the Hill.

The poll found that 45 percent of the registered voter respondents would vote for the Republican candidate in the congressional race. This is compared to only 42 percent of the registered voter respondents who would vote for the Democrat candidate. According to the poll, 13 percent were “unsure” who to vote for.

While Republicans see an advantage in the poll, both party’s approvals are underwater. Only 38 percent of respondents approved of Democrats, with 55 percent disapproving. Republicans have a slightly higher approval, as 39 percent approved of Republicans, with slightly less disapproving at 54 percent.

Harvard CAPS/Harris conducted the poll with 1,578 registered voters between October 26 and 28. The poll, done with the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll, did not report a margin of error.

While Democrats are typically favored to win in a generic ballot, the poll comes as support for Republicans has started to grow. The Hill added, “That optimism is bolstered by historical trends showing that the party in the White House typically loses seats in the first midterm of an administration.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is defending one of the smallest Democrat majorities ever in the House.

“The public is once again sour on the president, the Democrats, the economy and the Republicans. Given the Democrats are in charge, this hurts them more and the Republicans now have the edge in any election,” pollster Mark Penn told the Hill.

President Joe Biden’s free-falling approval numbers have put many elected Democrats, who typically invoke the president while campaigning, in trouble. Over the recent months, Biden’s approval numbers have tanked after he botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan, resulting in backlash from Republicans in Congress after the death of 13 U.S. servicemembers. The Biden administration also abandoned hundreds of U.S. citizens, Afghan allies, and vulnerable Afghans in the county controlled by Taliban terrorists.

“Democrats are also typically estimated to need a slight edge in the generic ballot to stop them from losing seats,” the Hill reported.

