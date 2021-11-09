Remington Leaving Gun-Controlled New York for Gun-Friendly Georgia

Remington Firearms is moving its headquarters from gun-controlled New York to gun-friendly Georgia.

The Daily Mail notes Remington will relocate its headquarters from Ilion, NY, to LaGrange, GA, where the company will also “open a factory and research operation.”

The move translates into a $100 million investment in the LaGrange area and nearly 1,000 new jobs.

The decision to leave Ilion marks an end to Remington’s 205-year relationship with NY.

On September 30, 2021, Breitbart News noted that Smith & Wesson was leaving gun-controlled Massachusetts for Maryville, in gun-friendly Tennessee.

WWLP observed that Smith & Wesson’s move includes the company headquarters and “a large amount of their operations.”

Smith & Wesson president and CEO Mark Smith explained that proposed Massachusetts’ gun control would actually prevent Smith & Wesson from making products from which they drew over half their revenue last year:

These bills would prevent Smith & Wesson from manufacturing firearms that are legal in almost every state in America and that are safely used by tens of millions of law-abiding citizens every day exercising their Constitutional 2nd Amendment rights, protecting themselves and their families, and enjoying the shooting sports. While we are hopeful that this arbitrary and damaging legislation will be defeated in this session, these products made up over 60 percent of our revenue last year, and the unfortunate likelihood that such restrictions would be raised again led to a review of the best path forward for Smith & Wesson.

On November 8, 2021, FOX17 quoted Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) explaining the Smith & Wesson’s will invest “$125 million to make the move to the Volunteer State and create 750 new jobs.”

On July 23, 2014, Breitbart News pointed out Beretta was moving “[their] manufacturing capabilities” from gun-controlled Maryland to Gallatin, in gun-friendly Tennessee.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.