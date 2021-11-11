Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says a father of four children, allegedly murdered by an illegal alien, would be alive today if not for President Joe Biden’s open borders policies that are releasing hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens into the United States interior every day.

Last week, DeSantis slammed Biden for resettling a 24-year-old illegal alien — who had successfully duped the administration, posing as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) — in Jacksonville, Florida, who went on to allegedly murder 46-year-old Francisco Javier Cuellar, a father of four.

“There was a tragic situation. One of the illegals that Biden flew in [to the U.S.] committed a murder in Florida recently and that individual would be alive if Biden had not been doing this,” DeSantis told Fox News. “This is really serious stuff.”

DeSantis specifically called out Biden for flying border crossers and illegal aliens to various U.S. states on overnight flights. Airlines and busing services contracting with the Biden administration, DeSantis said, may soon see a crackdown in Florida. DeSantis said:

They don’t tell us when these flights are coming in … these are flights at two in the morning. … We’re looking at ways to be able to protect the state, we’re looking at ways to hold these contractors accountable who are basically the instruments of what Biden’s lawlessness is bringing to say, ‘Look, you have a choice: You want to abet the lawlessness, then you’re not going to be able to have privileges in the state of Florida.’

DeSantis said there may be “some news from us over the next few weeks” in regards to such a crackdown.

A new Harvard/Harris Poll shows that U.S. voters are overwhelmingly on the side of DeSantis, rather than Biden, when it comes to immigration. For example, 54 percent said Biden is “creating an open border” with his policies and 65 percent believe he is encouraging illegal immigration.

Meanwhile, more than 7-in-10 voters said border crossers ought to be immediately returned to Mexico, while less than 3-in-10 voters support the Biden scheme of mass releasing illegal aliens into the U.S. interior.

Unofficial totals reveal that Biden has released anywhere from half a million to nearly a million border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior since taking office.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.