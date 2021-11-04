An illegal alien charged with murdering a 46-year-old man in Jacksonville, Florida, was released into the United States by President Joe Biden’s administration after lying about his identity.

Yery Noel Medina Ulloa, a 24-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Francisco Javier Cuellar, a father of four children. Prosecutors are also seeking a first-degree murder indictment.

On October 6, eyewitnesses called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office after they saw Ulloa walking down a road covered in blood. When police arrived, they set up a perimeter and quickly found Ulloa before retracing his steps back to a residence.

When police entered the residence, they found Cuellar in the living room, dead.

One witness questioned by police said Ulloa had called him to state that he murdered Cuellar because the man had hit him and later texted the witness to write that he “killed Uncle Francisco,” referring to Cuellar.

Eventually, police recovered surveillance footage in the living room of the residence where they state that Ulloa can be seen repeatedly stabbing Cuellar to death and beating him with a piece of furniture. When police searched the wooded area near the residence, they found a bloody knife.

Ulloa, who turned 24 last week, duped Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) when he showed up at the U.S.-Mexico border months ago, claiming he was an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) named “Reynel Alexander Hernandez,” according to a Univision interview with Ulloa’s mother.

“When he entered [the U.S.] he told me, ‘Mommy, I didn’t go in with my name,'” his mother, Wendy Florencia Ulloa, said, adding that he explained, “‘I went in with the name of another person because right there at the shelter they helped me.'”

After lying to DHS officials, Ulloa was released into the U.S. and given only a Notice to Appear (NTA) in immigration proceedings. Ulloa’s mother said Cuellar was not actually her son’s uncle, nor where they related to him.

“‘I live with him. But don’t worry, he treats me like a son,'” Ulloa reportedly told his mother.

Ulloa moved in with Cuellar, who reportedly gave him a job at La Raza Mexican Store, the family’s business.

Unclear is how Ulloa arrived in Florida.

Last month, a New York Post report detailed how the Biden administration has been flying thousands of border crossers and UACs to various states, including New York, Connecticut, and Florida, in the middle of the night.

Biden’s administration is flying thousands of border crossers, in the middle of the night, to New York and Florida, a report reveals. https://t.co/PnC847W5rR — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 20, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the overnight flights, justifying them as routine DHS operations as part of its UAC resettlement process.

“In recent weeks, unaccompanied children passed through the Westchester airport … en route to their final destination … It’s no surprise that kids can be seen traveling through states, not just New York … but in other parts of the country as well,” Psaki said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed Biden’s mass release of border crossers into the U.S. interior, which allegedly resulted in Cuellar’s murder.

“[Ulloa] has been detained, should have never been in this country, to begin with, and definitely should not have been dumped in the state of Florida,” DeSantis told the Post.

“This is not the way you keep people safe, it’s reckless, and it’s wrong,” DeSantis continued. “… I’m going to see what we can do … of course, [I] have a pending lawsuit against the administration challenging their catch and release policies. But this is what happens when you engage in reckless policies.”

Ulloa is currently being held at the Duval County Jail. His next pretrial hearing is on November 30.

Over half a million border crossers and illegal aliens were released into the U.S. interior since January by the Biden administration, data revealed last month. From October 2020 to August 2021, nearly 92,500 UACs, alone, have been resettled across the U.S.

Amy Furr is a reporter for Breitbart News.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.