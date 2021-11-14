Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Saturday blasted the possibility of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) running as a Republican for president in the 2024 election, Fox News reported.

“Is there a lane for Liz Cheney in New Hampshire in 2024?” CNN asked in a social media post Thursday.

Cruz responded to the question by stating, “Yes. It’s called the Democratic primary.”

Yes. It’s called the Democratic primary. https://t.co/q31fFvQZOp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 13, 2021

However, Cheney later answered Cruz’s post and said, “I know you’re posturing for the secessionist vote, Ted. But my party, the Republican party, saved the Union”:

I know you’re posturing for the secessionist vote, Ted. But my party, the Republican party, saved the Union. You swore an oath to the Constitution. Act like it. https://t.co/YyQ1XHRhCY — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 13, 2021

“You swore an oath to the Constitution. Act like it,” she added.

Cheney, who was among the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump regarding a charge of inciting the events of January 6, recently visited New Hampshire, the Fox report continued.

“She continued vocalizing her criticism of former Trump at the event, which is seen as her perhaps testing the waters for a 2024 presidential run,” the outlet said.

Trump recently criticized several Republicans as “RINOs, sellouts, and known losers,” then called for “America First Republican Patriots” to primary them, Breitbart News reported Saturday.

He issued a strong statement naming the Republicans he hopes to see pushed out of office:

Any interest from good and SMART America First Republican Patriots to run primary campaigns against Representatives Tom Rice, John Katko, Don Bacon, Don Young, Fred Upton (challenge accepted), Andrew Garbarino, Peter Meijer (challenge accepted), David McKinley (challenge accepted), Nancy Mace, Jaime Herrera Beutler (challenge accepted) and Chris Smith? You will have my backing! Gonzalez, Kinzinger, and Reed already QUIT, they are out of politics, hopefully for good.

Trump also called out Rep. Cheney in the statement, writing, “Warmonger Liz Cheney (challenge accepted) is on the SKIDS with a 19% approval rating.”

Meanwhile, Cruz is the most popular politician in Texas, outperforming President Joe Biden, Gov. Greg Abbott (R), and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), a recent UT/TT poll found.

“Special Advisor to Cruz, Steve Guest, told Breitbart News the senator is ‘proud’ to fight for Texans against the radical policies of Biden-Harris administration, which has advocated for amnesty and paying illegal aliens nearly $500,000 each after entering the country illegally during the Trump administration,” the outlet reported.