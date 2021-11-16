Pelosi’s Majority Crumbles: Jackie Speier Will Not Seek Reelection

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) announced Tuesday she will not be seeking reelection for her seat in 2022, joining the growing list of Democrats calling it quits on the House.

“Today, I’m announcing that I will not be a candidate for reelection to Congress in 2022. It’s time for me to come home,” Speier said in a video message announcing her decision. “Time for me to be more than a weekend wife, mother, and friend.”

“It’s been an extraordinary privilege and honor to represent the people of San Mateo County and San Francisco at almost every level of government for nearly four decades,” she added.

Watch:

A close confidant to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Speier is another blow to the Democrat’s chances of keeping the house majority. She becomes the fifteenth Democrat to announce their retirement or intentions to seek a different office, with rumors of more looming in the distance.

Speier has voted with Pelosi 100 percent of the time in the current 117th Congress, not swaying away from helping Pelosi pass partisan agenda ideas such as the infrastructure package.

Breitbart News has extensively reported on Pelosi’s majority crumbling in the past, keeping track of the Democrats’ struggle to find new candidates, with numerous members announcing they will leave the House in the midterms. The midterms are quickly approaching.

As Democrats try to pass partisan agenda items, their chances in the polls are shrinking. Recently, multiple polls have shown Republicans beating Democrats in a generic ballot leading up to the midterms.

Democrats are also facing tough redistricting battles in some states. Politico outlined how House Democrats spent their last two elections (2018 and 2020) bragging about unseating members in red districts that became competitive. “Now, Republicans are about to make many of those targets disappear from the battlefield entirely,” Politico said.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.