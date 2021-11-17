Most say President Joe Biden has done “not much” or “nothing” since taking office, an ABC News/Washington Post survey released this week found.

“Biden has been president for about ten months. Would you say he has accomplished a great deal during that time, a good amount, not very much or little or nothing?” the survey asked.

Overall, 63 percent said Biden has done “not much” or “little or nothing.” Of those, 45 percent said he has done “little or nothing.

Just over a quarter, 27 percent, said Biden has done a “good amount,” while eight percent said he has done a “great deal”:

Biden has been president for about ten months. Would you say he has accomplished a great deal during that time, a good amount, not very much or little or nothing? Great deal/Good amount 35%

Not much/nothing 63% .@ABC/@washingtonpost, 1,001 Adults 11/7-10https://t.co/ahn7RbOukw — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 16, 2021

The survey also found that 59 percent are either “very” or “somewhat” concerned that Biden will “do too much to increase the size and role of government in U.S. society.” Meanwhile, his job approval is underwater, as 41 percent approve and 53 percent disapprove. Additionally:

Fifty-five percent instead now disapprove of Biden’s economic performance – 6 points more than Donald Trump’s highest disapproval rating on the economy, in September 2017. Just more than a year later, Trump’s Republicans lost 40 House seats in the 2018 midterms.

The poll also spelled trouble for Democrats moving into the midterm elections next year, as Republicans hold a strong edge over Democrats in early midterm voter preferences, 51 percent to 41 percent:

As things stand, if the midterm elections were today, 51 percent of registered voters say they’d support the Republican candidate in their congressional district, 41 percent the Democrat. That’s the biggest lead for the Republicans in 110 ABC/Post polls to ask this question since November 1981. Indeed, it’s only the second time the GOP has held a statistically significant advantage (the other was +7 points in January 2002) and the ninth time it’s held any numerical edge at all.

The survey, taken November 7-10, 2021, among 1,001 adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percent.