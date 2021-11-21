Armed BLM Protesters Join Socialist Rally for ‘Justice’ in Kenosha

A group of people armed with pistols and semi-automatic rifles joined a socialist group’s march in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. The protesters called for “justice” after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges on Friday.

A group of about 50 protesters gathered outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Sunday to march against what they called an injustice in the decision by a jury to find Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges. The group gathered around the banner of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Joining the group was four armed individuals who said they were from Chicago. The group appeared to have crossed state lines to march with two semi-automatic rifles, and multiple handguns.

One of the armed protesters, Eric Jordan, came to the rally with his 16-year-old daughter, Jade. Both came to the protest armed with semi-automatic rifles. Eric also openly carried a pistol.

Eric Jordan told Breitbart News he came to provide security for the planned march in Kenosha. When asked if he expected resistance, Jordan responded saying, “Just be careful, we need everyone to get home safe.” He also indicated he is a veteran.

His daughter, Jade, expressed disappointment in the not-guilty verdict handed to Rittenhouse on Friday.

“I was disappointed at the very least,” Jade said. “That means he can still legally be able to get a gun.”

Both rifles displayed orange “empty chamber indicators” to show they did not have a round chambered in the rifles.

The father and daughter joined the rest of the marchers who were led through the streets of downtown Kenosha by Jacob Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake. The riots in Kenosha last summer followed an incident where Kenosha police officers shot Jacob Blake during a domestic dispute. The shooting left Blake paralyzed. Prosecutors declined to file charges against the officers involved in the incident.

The shooting of Jacob Blake led to days of uncontrolled rioting in Kenosha. Kyle Rittenhouse responded to the riots by volunteering to protect Kenosha businesses being threatened. He ended up shooting three people, killing two in self-defense, the jury ruled on Friday.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.