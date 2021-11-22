Still Winning: Florida Reporting Lowest Coronavirus Case Rate Per Capita in U.S.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

The Sunshine State is continuing to defy the opinions and attacks offered by members of the far-left and establishment media, reporting the lowest coronavirus cases per capita in the United States. 

As of Monday, Florida continued to report the lowest case rate per 100,000 standing at seven, per the New York Times’ latest tally. Florida’s daily average of cases stood at 1,437 as of Monday, a decrease of two percent over the last two weeks.

Blue states, famous for their lockdowns, continue to struggle to catch up to Florida in terms of low cases. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s  (D) Michigan, for example, is reporting a daily average of 8,780 daily cases, or 88 per capita. That represents an increase of 78 percent in the last two weeks. Last week, state health leaders issued another health advisory, urging everyone over the age of two to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status. 

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine at Ford Field during an event to promote and encourage Michigan residents to get the vaccine on April 6, 2021, in Detroit, Michigan (Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images).

Gov. Tom Wolf’s (D) Pennsylvania, which he put under lockdown for months on end, is also struggling, reporting a daily average of 5,903 cases, or 46 per 100,000. That represents an increase of 43 percent in the last two weeks.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf removes his mask before answering questions from the press (Photo: Gov. Tom Wolf).

Similarly, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) New York, once the U.S. epicenter of the virus, is reporting a daily average of 6,901 cases, or 35 per capita. That represents an increase of 63 percent in the last 14 days. 

 

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul tours a Queens public school to view safety precautions ahead of its opening during the continued COVID outbreak on August 18, 2021, in New York City (Spencer Platt/Getty Images).

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) noted this phenomenon during his press conference in Brandon, Florida, on Thursday, where he signed legislation aimed to protect workers from mandatory vaccine requirements.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. DeSantis signed a bill that protects employees and their families from coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara).

“They don’t want to tell you this, but Florida for like almost a month has been either the lowest or one of the lowest COVID in the entire country,” he said. 

“You see it surging in other parts. The corporate media, they don’t like it when it surges in other parts. They only like it when it surges in places that they don’t like,” he continued. 

“And so, I don’t know if they’re even going to cover that, but I see it happening, and it was something that was obviously predictable,” the governor added. 

