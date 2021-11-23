New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is failing to garner significant support in his prospective gubernatorial run in New York, a Data for Progress survey released this week found.

In October, rumors swirled of de Blasio, whose term as New York City mayor is reaching its end, privately telling individuals of his intention to mount a bid for governor of the Empire State. One month later, the Democrat governor — famous for bragging about cutting off unvaccinated individuals from everyday activities in the city — filed paperwork with the Board of Elections, taking a concrete step in the direction of formally launching a bid.

However, New Yorkers do not appear to be excited about his potential entrance into the race.

“If the 2022 Democratic primary election for New York State governor were being held tomorrow, and these were the candidates, who would you vote for?” the survey asked, listing de Blasio, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY), and Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), who replaced disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

De Blasio comes in dead last in that scenario, garnering five percent support. Hochul sees the most support with 39 percent, followed by James (24 percent), Williams (9 percent), and Suozzi (7 percent). Another 16 percent remain unsure:

2022 #NYGov Democratic Primary Poll: Hochul 39%

James 24%

Williams 9%

Suozzi 7%

de Blasio 5%

.

Head-2-Head:

Hochul 46%

James 35%

.

Hochul 55%

Williams 24%@DataProgress ~ 528 LV ~ 11/16-11/17https://t.co/QoParN18Rr — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) November 22, 2021

What is more, in a hypothetical line up including Cuomo, de Blasio still comes in dead last, despite Cuomo’s unpopularity. Even then, Cuomo garners 15 percent to de Blasio’s three percent:

2022 #NYGov Democratic Primary Poll, W/Cuomo: Hochul 36%

James 22%

Cuomo 15%

Williams 7%

Suozzi 6%

de Blasio 3%

.

Head-2-Head:

Hochul 64%

Cuomo 27%@DataProgress ~ 528 LV ~ 11/16-11/17https://t.co/QoParN18Rr — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) November 22, 2021

Notably, the survey found de Blasio with a negative favorability rating among likely Democrat primary voters, 60 percent unfavorable to 34 percent favorable. Among the 60 percent unfavorable, 37 percent find the Democrat politician “very” unfavorable.

The survey, taken November 16-17, 2021, among 528 likely Democrat primary voters in New York, has a margin of error of +/- 4 percent.