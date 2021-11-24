Women’s March, the radical feminist organization that sprouted in the wake of Donald Trump’s election to the presidency, reached peak woke on Wednesday when they apologized for reporting an average donation of $14.92 – the year Christopher Columbus founded the Americas.
“We apologize deeply for the email that was sent today. $14.92 was our average donation amount this week,” the organization tweeted on Tuesday.
“It was an oversight on our part to not make the connection to a year of colonization, conquest, and genocide for Indigenous people, especially before Thanksgiving.”
We apologize deeply for the email that was sent today. $14.92 was our average donation amount this week. It was an oversight on our part to not make the connection to a year of colonization, conquest, and genocide for Indigenous people, especially before Thanksgiving.
— Women's March (@womensmarch) November 23, 2021
A screenshot of the email was shared by Daybreak PAC founder Jackie Fielder.
All the right wing trolls in my menshies: I just thought it was funny, you guys are corny
— Jackie Fielder (@JackieFielder_) November 24, 2021
Okay for real who thought a “14.92” pledge was a good number to suggest from a group that has already been called tone deaf when it comes to racial issues. Are we commemorating conquest of stolen land?
— Robin Marty (@robinmarty) November 23, 2021
Women’s March provided no other specifics as to what sparked the apology. Nonetheless, right-wing Twitter had a field day mocking the organization.
This is the challenge for The Babylon Bee with all the woke stuff; it's like trying to satirize a comedy. https://t.co/EgzsZLyxIJ
— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) November 23, 2021
Get back in the kitchen, the real world is clearly too much for you.
— Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 23, 2021
The Women's March is not a serious organization.
If you can't see the amount of $14.92 without being triggered, seek help. https://t.co/6rxpOdbI1G
— Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 23, 2021
The real question is, if the average donation was $14.92, does that make all supporters of the women’s march white supremacist colonizers?! https://t.co/WOq2q98iGE
— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 24, 2021
Yes, this is a real email from the women’s march. The comments are fantastic. Enjoy. https://t.co/WBjatujz7S
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 24, 2021
You tweeted this apology at 2:33 PM. Did you make the connection to the various conquests that occurred in the year 233? Didn’t think so. Delete and try again.
— Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) November 23, 2021
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 23, 2021
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 23, 2021
They don’t want your $$ (because they hate America SOOOO much), but please feel free to contribute $14.92 to our campaign!
Or $17.76
Or $20.24https://t.co/JLJLg0HQ9V
Happy Thanksgiving! https://t.co/uN7zDiqkIn
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 24, 2021
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.