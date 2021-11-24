Women’s March, the radical feminist organization that sprouted in the wake of Donald Trump’s election to the presidency, reached peak woke on Wednesday when they apologized for reporting an average donation of $14.92 – the year Christopher Columbus founded the Americas.

“We apologize deeply for the email that was sent today. $14.92 was our average donation amount this week,” the organization tweeted on Tuesday.

“It was an oversight on our part to not make the connection to a year of colonization, conquest, and genocide for Indigenous people, especially before Thanksgiving.”

We apologize deeply for the email that was sent today. $14.92 was our average donation amount this week. It was an oversight on our part to not make the connection to a year of colonization, conquest, and genocide for Indigenous people, especially before Thanksgiving. — Women's March (@womensmarch) November 23, 2021

A screenshot of the email was shared by Daybreak PAC founder Jackie Fielder.

All the right wing trolls in my menshies: I just thought it was funny, you guys are corny — Jackie Fielder (@JackieFielder_) November 24, 2021

Okay for real who thought a “14.92” pledge was a good number to suggest from a group that has already been called tone deaf when it comes to racial issues. Are we commemorating conquest of stolen land? — Robin Marty (@robinmarty) November 23, 2021

Women’s March provided no other specifics as to what sparked the apology. Nonetheless, right-wing Twitter had a field day mocking the organization.

This is the challenge for The Babylon Bee with all the woke stuff; it's like trying to satirize a comedy. https://t.co/EgzsZLyxIJ — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) November 23, 2021

Get back in the kitchen, the real world is clearly too much for you. — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 23, 2021

The Women's March is not a serious organization. If you can't see the amount of $14.92 without being triggered, seek help. https://t.co/6rxpOdbI1G — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) November 23, 2021

The real question is, if the average donation was $14.92, does that make all supporters of the women’s march white supremacist colonizers?! https://t.co/WOq2q98iGE — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 24, 2021

Yes, this is a real email from the women’s march. The comments are fantastic. Enjoy. https://t.co/WBjatujz7S — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 24, 2021

You tweeted this apology at 2:33 PM. Did you make the connection to the various conquests that occurred in the year 233? Didn’t think so. Delete and try again. — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) November 23, 2021