'Year of Conquest' — Women's March Apologizes for Touting Average Donation of $14.92

Women’s March, the radical feminist organization that sprouted in the wake of Donald Trump’s election to the presidency, reached peak woke on Wednesday when they apologized for reporting an average donation of $14.92 – the year Christopher Columbus founded the Americas.

“We apologize deeply for the email that was sent today. $14.92 was our average donation amount this week,” the organization tweeted on Tuesday.

“It was an oversight on our part to not make the connection to a year of colonization, conquest, and genocide for Indigenous people, especially before Thanksgiving.”

A screenshot of the email was shared by Daybreak PAC founder Jackie Fielder.

Women’s March provided no other specifics as to what sparked the apology. Nonetheless, right-wing Twitter had a field day mocking the organization.

 

 

