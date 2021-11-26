Disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) posted a Thanksgiving message with a picture showing his mother and three daughters on Thursday.

The 63-year-old stepped down from office after investigators with New York Attorney General Letitia James wrote a report concluding he sexually harassed 11 women, according to the Daily Mail.

“Today and everyday, I’m thankful for my girls Cara, Mariah & Michaela and for our family’s rock, my mom, Matilda Raffa Cuomo,” he wrote in the social media message:

Today and everyday, I’m thankful for my girls Cara, Mariah & Michaela and for our family’s rock, my mom, Matilda Raffa Cuomo. From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving 🍁 pic.twitter.com/k2pG1DEkJM — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) November 25, 2021

The post by Cuomo came as he has continued working to “overcome his ousting” amid the numerous sexual misconduct allegations brought against the former governor, the Mail article read.

This week, the New York Assembly released an independent impeachment report with “profoundly disturbing” findings regarding Cuomo.

The document said Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed 12 women, including seven staff members, hid the right number of coronavirus nursing home deaths, and pressured state employees to help write his $5.1 million pandemic memoir.

According to the New York Post:

The findings reveal the Cuomo administration’s nursing home report released last July was fashioned in order to “combat criticisms” of his policies and was “substantially revised by the Executive Chamber,” and that the ex-governor has misled the public about the women’s sexual harassment accusations.

The release of the report took place after publication of state Attorney General Letitia James’ sexual harassment probe in August.

That month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) who replaced Cuomo, noted the state had about 12,000 more coronavirus-related fatalities than Cuomo’s administration admitted.

“When Cuomo left office on Monday, the state reported 43,400 coronavirus-related fatalities in the state. On Wednesday, that number jumped to 55,395 — nearly 12,000 more,” Breitbart News previously reported.

Meanwhile, Cuomo was reportedly considering running for the state attorney general position he held prior to serving as governor.