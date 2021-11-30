Former Vice President Mike Pence will deliver a key speech in a series of policy-focused speeches on Tuesday morning focused on the fight against abortion as the U.S. Supreme Court begins considering a landmark case that has far-reaching implications for the future of life in the country.

“The Court’s misguided decision in Roe v. Wade has inflicted a tragedy not only on our nation, but on humanity, that is hard to fathom,” Pence will say in his speech, according to an excerpt his team provided to Breitbart News. “Its scale is unprecedented in the history of mankind. In the 48 years since the Court’s ruling, unborn children have been segregated into a caste of Second Class citizens devoid of the most basic human rights. Precious babies have lived outside the protection of our laws, at the mercy of a culture that devalues them, and an abortion industry that profits from their suffering.”

Pence’s team provided Breitbart News exclusively with some excerpts of the former vice president’s planned remarks ahead of their public release and delivery at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Pence will be joined at the event by Susan B. Anthony List president Marjorie Dannenfelser, whose organization has spent millions on advertising campaigns educating the public about the stakes of the Mississippi case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The group has spent $10 million total, including a $2.5 million television ad campaign launching on Dec. 1 as oral arguments begin before the Supreme Court.

“The left believes children are a burden,” Pence will say, per the speech excerpts. “We believe children are a gift from God. The left believes the institution of family is outdated and unnecessary. We believe that family is the bedrock of civilization. The left believes it is right to force their radical beliefs on society through unelected judges. We believe in the government of the people, by the people and for the people. The question before the court, and before the American people, is no less than this: what kind of nation do we want to be? Do we want to be a nation that tolerates abortion on demand through all nine months of pregnancy? Because that is what the left wants us to be. Or do we want to be a nation that champions and celebrates the gift of human life … a nation that comes alongside women in need … a nation that stands up for the weak and fights for the defenseless … a nation that says proudly, without apology, that every life matters, and every child deserves a chance? Because that is who we can be once again. So on this day, before the Supreme Court hears oral arguments in the Dobbs case, we hope and pray that our renewed conservative majority on the court will restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law. This is about saving the lives of millions of children yet unborn. But make no mistake about it: this is about justice and the future of this nation.”

Pence’s advocacy group, Advancing American Freedom (AAF), filed an amicus brief earlier this year in the case.

This case, the first major case on the issue of life to come before the new 6-3 conservative majority Supreme Court since the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, will test the issue in a major way that could have far-reaching implications. Barrett’s confirmation to fill the seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg threw the left into a frenzy to try to stop her. She was former President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court Justice appointment in one term in office. Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh were also appointed by Trump and confirmed during his presidency.

Pence will also say in his Tuesday speech that he believes “that ending an innocent, defenseless human life grieves the heart of God.” Another excerpt from Pence’s speech is as follows:

The one who said quote, “before I formed you in the womb, I knew you,” admonishes us in the Proverbs with these words: “Rescue those being led away to death hold back those staggering toward slaughter. If you say, ‘But we knew nothing about this,’ does not he who weighs the heart perceive it? Does not he who guards your life know it? Will he not repay everyone according to what they have done?” Thomas Jefferson was right when he wrote: “God who gave us life gave us liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed the conviction that these liberties are the gift of God? Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that his justice cannot sleep forever.”

This speech is one of many Pence has been giving all year in his post-vice presidential life, the fourth in a series of policy-focused addresses he has given to lay out a vision for the GOP in the wake of his and former President Donald Trump’s administration. Other addresses he gave were a law enforcement and public safety-focused one in Portland, Oregon, an education-focused one in Virginia in the lead-up to Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s victory there, and one focused on U.S.-China relations earlier this year at the Heritage Foundation, where he is also a distinguished visiting fellow.

Pence has also done a number of political events across the country, including two fundraisers for Youngkin and a number of events to help Republicans ahead of the upcoming 2022 midterm elections. At one, in Iowa, he sat for his first post-office interview with Breitbart News at the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, in which he lambasted President Joe Biden’s “bad policy” across the board.

That was one of several trips he has made to Iowa this year — and he has also hit New Hampshire and South Carolina. This year, especially in the past few months, the former vice president has increased his visibility and public appearances significantly. In November, he spoke to an overflow crowd at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, and spoke to a crowd of about 700 at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

He has done fundraisers this year for, among others, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and Reps. Randy Feenstra (R-IA), Joe Wilson (R-SC), and Don Bacon (R-NE). He also gathered GOP donors together in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for an AAF event in August to prepare the party for the upcoming midterms.

In September, Pence, too, spoke at Indiana’s 9/11 memorial rededication ceremony and headlined Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’s annual steak fry alongside Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Nebraska City.

Pence also launched his podcast for Young America’s Foundation and sat for a series of interviews with several local and national media outlets since that first one with Breitbart News in Des Moines this summer. Sources familiar with Pence’s plans say he intends to intensify his efforts ahead of next year’s elections.