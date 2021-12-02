The Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) was blasted on Twitter after sending a post that thanked President Joe Biden for a two-cent decrease in gas prices, despite gas prices rising more than a dollar under his presidency.

“Thanks, @JoeBiden,” tweeted the DCCC along with a graph that shows gas prices decreased from $3.40 to $3.38 over two weeks.

“Is your social media manager a Republican?” one user sarcastically posted.

Is your social media manager a Republican? https://t.co/lN29jek6jd — A Christmas Carly 🎄 (@intlcarly) December 2, 2021

“idk why the dccc didn’t just go back another week, could tout a whole 3 cent decline in gas prices,” said Business Insider’s Andy Kiersz.

idk why the dccc didn't just go back another week, could tout a whole 3 cent decline in gas prices https://t.co/e2CbtyT7hk pic.twitter.com/wn8XYmOYVL — Andy Kiersz (@AndyKiersz) December 2, 2021

Bluecheck Josh Jordan tweeted:

I absolutely cannot get over the @dccc thinking it was a good idea to tweet that gas prices have dropped TWO CENTS and thanking Joe Biden for it. Because families experience inflation are going to be grateful that gas prices have dropped two cents after rising $1 this year. https://t.co/bvTHbLXJTc — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 2, 2021

“This might be the worst defense of the Biden administration yet,” tweeted the Washington Post.

This might be the worst defense of the Biden administration yet https://t.co/jS7m2FePAs — Post Politics (@postpolitics) December 2, 2021

The Washington Post published a more detailed graph that shows U.S. weekly gas prices rose more than a dollar since January.

Props to @washingtonpost, this is a pretty good graph to represent how terrible the @DCCC graph is: pic.twitter.com/jfp9Xn5hBP — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) December 2, 2021

DCCC’s post comes one month after Biden admitted he does not have a near-term solution to address rising gas prices. “I don’t see anything that’s going to happen in the meantime that’s going to significantly reduce gas prices,” Biden told CNN’s Anderson Cooper at a town hall event.

However, the DCCC’s post aligns with the Democrat tactic of avoiding rising inflation by pretending it does not exist. For example, last Independence Day, the White House boasted about an alleged $0.16 decrease in the cost of a 4th of July barbecue. This claim was proven to be mostly false.

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

Additionally, The Democrats’ praise of Biden is misplaced. The slight decrease in gas prices is due to the news that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading worldwide.

“Gasoline prices across much of the state are reversing their upward trend thanks to decreasing demand and falling crude oil prices,” said Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson for the American Automobile Association. “But it’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term.”