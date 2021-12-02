Victor Jimenez, a former spokesman for Democrat D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, has left the Democrat Party, attributing his switch to the Republican Party to President Biden’s immigration crisis and poor handling of the economy.

Jimenez, who worked as a public information officer for the D.C. mayor’s office in Latino affairs, as well as being the lead public information officer for community affairs, said he “had to leave” his role after everything that Biden has done to the country.

“The reason I switched parties is because of everything that’s going on in the country right now. We see immigration through the roof right now, and that is affecting a lot of Hispanic families in my home state of Virginia,” Jimenez told Tucker Carlson.

“And those are people who are already struggling with making ends meet,” he continued, pointing directly to the immigration crisis as well.

“If you look at the southern border, we have thousands of people who are just waiting there. And I’m not saying we have good people try to come into the country with good intentions, but we also have bad people coming into the country with bad intentions,” he said.

“People with illegal guns and drugs and people who are running from their law enforcement in their own country. We don’t know exactly what they ‘re doing here,” he continued.

“Those reasons and more made me switch parties because Biden is completely destroying the economy right now, and people can feel it in their pockets,” he said.

“And in the communities with increased violence and increased crime, people especially in Hispanic communities can feel it,” Jimenez added.