Over 1,100 Shootings in Democrat-Run Portland Year-to-Date

There have been over 1,100 shooting in Democrat-run Portland, Oregon, thus far in 2021.

The Times UK notes Portland has also seen a record number of homicides, 80 so far this year, and nearly three fourths of those homicides were firearm-related.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) lists 1,080 shootings in the city January 1, 2021, through October 31, 2021, alone.

The newspaper points out the shootings and record homicide numbers come as police “are quitting their jobs and worried residents are seeking to leave the city.”

On April 4, 2021, Oregon Live observed that officers were leaving the PPB “in droves.”

Antifa rioters in Portland, Oregon, set a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on fire while agents remained trapped behind blocked doors. https://t.co/E1EjELYEfH — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 11, 2021

Thirty-one of the officers who left the force were willing to go on record stating why. A departing detective said, “The community shows zero support. The city council are raging idiots, in addition to being stupid. Additionally, the mayor and council ignore actual facts on crime and policing in favor of radical leftist and anarchists fantasy.

“What’s worse is ppb command (lt. and above) is arrogantly incompetent and cowardly.”

The detective added, “The only differences between the Titanic and PPB? Deck chairs and a band.”

