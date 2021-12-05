22 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty-two people were shot, five of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports a woman was shot in the head and fatally wounded Friday about 8:20 p.m. She was in a building “in the 7100-block of South Ridgeland Avenue” when she was shot.

A 44-year-old man was shot minutes later during an argument on his front porch. The man was shot numerous times and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 54-year-old was shot and killed Saturday afternoon while exiting her vehicle “in the 6500-block of South Claremont Avenue.”

The fourth fatal shooting of the weekend was a man who was shot around 8 p.m. while walking in a gas station “in the 1100-block of West 63rd Street.” Someone drove by and opened fire, fatally wounding him.

A 56-year-old man was shot Sunday morning while sitting in a car with a 41-year-old female. Someone outside the car opened fire about 3:20 a.m., killing the man.

HeyJackass.com notes 3,540 people have been shot and wounded in Chicago this year and another 754 have been shot and killed.

Looking beyond the city to Cook County as a whole, the Sun-Times pointed out that over 1,000 people had been killed in the county as of Tuesday.

