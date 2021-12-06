30 Shot, 6 Killed, During Weekend in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Thirty people were shot, six of them fatally, during another weekend of deadly violence in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported 22 people were shot, five of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning alone.

The most recent homicide at the time of Breitbart’s report was a 56-year-old man who was shot and killed at 3:20 a.m. Sunday while sitting in a car with a 41-year-old woman.

ABC 7 / Chicag0 Sun-Times notes that a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed about an hour later, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The woman was with a 23-year-old man “walking in an alley about 4:30 a.m. in the 4800-block of North Central Avenue” when someone shot at them, striking them both. The woman’s wounds proved fatal and the man is listed in critical condition.

Over 750 people have been shot and killed in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago thus far in 2021, which leaves the city on tie or surpass the high homicide level seen in 2020.

The Sun-Times pointed out that Chicago reached the figure of 774 murders on December 31, 2020.

