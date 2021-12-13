Woman Opens Fire on Alleged Robbers, Leaving One Dead in Roadway

A Houston woman opened fire on three alleged robbers Sunday morning, and responding deputies found one of the suspects deceased in the roadway.

KTRK reports that the woman was allegedly “approached by three men who attempted to rob her around 4:30 a.m. in her driveway in the 5500 block of Fair Elm Court.”

Fox News notes that the woman opened fire on the men, killing one. The other two jumped into a white sedan and fled the scene.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at the 15510 blk of Fair Elm Ct, near Westpark Dr (Mission Bend area). Upon arrival, units discovered a deceased male. Homicide & CSU Investigators are responding. No other details at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/DJIvQ7npZR — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 12, 2021

Harris County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Brown said police are focused on identifying the deceased suspect.

Brown said, “Obviously we’re trying to identify this deceased individual here at the scene. We’re hoping that the identification of him will lead us to the other two individuals who were with him at the time of the attempted robbery.”

