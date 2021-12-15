WATCH: Joe Biden Tells Packers Fan to Get Aaron Rodgers Vaccinated as He Tours Tornado Damage

President Joe Biden singled out a Packers fan in Kentucky on Wednesday, challenging her to get the Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers vaccinated as he toured tornado damage in the state.

“Tell that quarterback he’s gotta get the vaccine,” Biden said to a woman wearing a Green Bay Packers hat and a jacket.

Biden jokes with a Packers fan about Aaron Rodgers while touring tornado damage in Kentucky: “Tell that quarterback he’s gotta get the vaccine.” pic.twitter.com/VSWqHjkRbG — The Recount (@therecount) December 15, 2021

Biden spoke as he walked through the streets of some of the worst-hit communities by multiple tornadoes last weekend, as at least 88 people were reportedly killed by the storms.

Rodgers was the center of controversy after he contracted coronavirus and revealed he was not vaccinated for the virus.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers runs onto the field before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The famous quarterback defended his decision to remain unvaccinated, citing his personal research into the vaccines.

Rodgers said in an interview that he was “not an anti-vax, flat earther” but rather a “critical thinker.”

Rodgers criticized the media for attacking him for his personal decision on the vaccine, claiming he was being hit by the “woke mob.”

“They’re trying to shame and out and cancel all of us not vaccinated people, call us selfish,” he said. “I mean, that’s the propaganda line, too, that you’re selfish for making a decision that’s in the best interest of your body.”