NYPD Orders All Cops to Mask up Regardless of Vaccination Status

The New York Police Department (NYPD) instituted a stricter mask policy Sunday night, ordering all cops to wear masks while on duty regardless of their coronavirus vaccination status.

Officers are being forced to don their face covering in public settings and interacting with civilians while they are on duty – without exception.

“All members of the service, regardless of vaccination status, who are able to medically tolerate a face covering, are required to wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose at all times while they are in a shared indoor workspace, except when eating or drinking,” an email announcing the new rule read, according to the Daily Mail.

Members of the department were originally forced to wear masks in compliance with the mandate originally put in place last year when the pandemic had began.

The mandate had later been repealed in an attempt to get NYPD officers to receive the vaccine, as Breitbart News reported.

The NYPD is preparing for a “potential mass exodus” over far-left Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Chinese coronavirus vaccine mandate. https://t.co/xQmdYUJxEs — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 30, 2021

Far-left Mayor Bill De Blasio previously faced scrutiny by the department and other essential city workers as he required them to receive the vaccine or face termination from their positions by November 1.

Sunday’s reinstatement comes as coronavirus cases surge in the Big Apple and across the state, fueled in part by the omicron variant.

“One Police Plaza isn’t going to follow this,” one police source told the New York Post, referring to NYPD’s headquarters.