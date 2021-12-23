The latest Missouri 2022 Senate race poll shows former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R) is the favorite to land the nomination among Republican candidates, and he currently leads Democratic opponents in potential general election matchups, though many voters remain undecided.

The poll was commissioned by the pro-Greitens PAC Missouri First Action and conducted by Co/efficent between December 16-17. The poll sampled 2,420 likely general election voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.99 percentage points.

The America First candidate Greitens has a favorability rating of 53 percent. Greitens’ rating is the best among Republican candidates as Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt registered a favorability rating of 43 percent. In comparison, 22 percent of participants said they view Rep. Billy Long, who represents Missouri’s seventh district, as “favorable.” Twenty-eight percent of respondents found Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who serves the state’s fourth Congressional district, to be “favorable.”

The poll shows Greitens enjoys a lead over Democratic candidates Lucas Kunce and former State Sen. Scott Sifton in terms of a general election matchup. In a Greitens vs. Kunce matchup, 34 percent of respondents selected the former governor, while 26 percent favored Kunce, a Marine Corps veteran. Another 40 percent remained undecided.

In a potential matchup with former State Sen. Sifton, Greitens polled even better. He garnered the support of 39 percent of participants, while Sifton secured 26 percent. An additional 35 percent remained undecided.

Schmitt fared the second-best of the remaining candidates in potential matchups versus Kunce and Sifton. Twenty-eight percent of respondents favored Missouri’s attorney general, while twenty-three percent supported Kunce. An additional 49 percent were undecided.

In a Schmitt vs. Sifton matchup, Schmitt secured the support of 23 percent of participants, while 18 percent favored Sifton. A whopping 60 percent were undecided.

Rep. Hartzler beat Kunce 23 percent to 16 percent in the poll, and 61 percent remained undecided. Hartzler also captured more support than Sifton in the sampling, besting the democratic candidate 2

2 percent to 17 percent with 61 percent undecided.

Finally, Rep. Long at 16 percent trailed Kunce at 17 percent, with 67 percent of respondents undecided. Long led Sifton by one percentage point in the hypothetical matchup. Thirteen percent of respondents supported the Republican congressman, and twelve percent backed Sifton. Another 75 percent were undecided.

In October, “an internal poll conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates released exclusively to Breitbart News found” that Greitens was favored among Missouiarns 47-41 percent against a generic Democrat in the race for outgoing Sen. Roy Blunt’s (R) seat.