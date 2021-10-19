Former Gov. Eric Greitens (R-MO), an America First GOP candidate vying to replace outgoing Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) in the upcoming election, is leading Democrats across the board, an internal poll conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates released exclusively to Breitbart News found.

The survey found Missourians prefer the former governor over a generic Democrat on the ballot, 47 percent to 41 percent. Of the 47 percent who chose Greitens over a Democrat candidate, 34 percent said they would “definitely” vote for the Republican, and 13 percent said they would “probably” do so. Twelve percent remain unsure.

The survey also asked Missourians how they would vote if the matchup were between Greitens and former Missouri state Sen. Scott Sifton (D), as well as Marine veteran Lucas Kunce (D). Greitens leads Sifton 46 percent to 40 percent, and Kunce 47 percent to 40 percent.

10-21 MO Senate General Election Memo-Final by Breitbart News on Scribd

One of the primary factors contributing to Greiten’s edge is the disparity between Missourians’ opinions on President Biden and former President Donald Trump. A majority, 55 percent, approve of Trump and of those, 42 percent “strongly” approve. This is significant, as the former Navy SEAL officer has positioned himself as a Trump candidate championing America First policies.

“I think that it’s not enough for people to have an R behind their name. I think that we need strong people who are willing to defend Trump’s America First policies,” he told Breitbart News in April.

However, Missourians have souring opinions on Biden, as his approval remains underwater. Sixty percent disapprove, and 39 percent approve. Fifty-two percent of those who disapprove do so “strongly.”

The survey, taken October 3-4, 2021, among 600 likely 2022 general election voters in Missouri, has a margin of error of +/- 4 percent.

It follows another Fabrizio, Lee & Associates survey released last week, showing the Senate hopeful holding a substantial lead — double digits — among his primary challengers. Support for Greitens increases when voters are told of his vow to vote against reelecting Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to his leadership position.