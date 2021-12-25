President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden did not go to church on Christmas, choosing instead to view Mass virtually from the White House.

The White House did not explain why the Bidens skipped Church for Christmas, as the president typically attends Catholic Mass regularly.

Instead, the first couple watched Holy Trinity Catholic Church’s Christmas Eve Mass “virtually” from the White House.

Fears of the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus kept some Americans from attending Christmas services this year.

Biden also recently came into “close contact” with a staffer on Air Force One who tested positive for the virus days later.

The White House has said that Biden has been tested for the virus frequently, with negative results.

The president and first lady released a Christmas statement via the White House, where they spent the Christmas holiday.

“On behalf of our family, we wish a merry Christmas to everyone in the United States and around the world who is celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ and the promise of hope and renewal,” they wrote in a statement.